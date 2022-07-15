'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Marvel Legends Set Includes All 3 Spider-Men

Spider-Man: No Way Home blew fans' minds by bringing the Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield versions of the wall crawler together in a Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure last year, and Hasbro will bring them together in action figure form soon. The toymaker revealed the three-figure multipack on Friday.

It goes up for preorder at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) Friday, and will set you back $90.

The figures seen in the images are digital renders rather than finished products, and the packaging has yet to be revealed.

It's unclear when this multipack will ship, and Hasbro didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article will be updated shortly.