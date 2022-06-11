'Spider-Man: No Way Home, The More Fun Stuff Version' to Land in Theaters

Spider-Man: No Way Home gave us more Spider-Men. Now Sony and Marvel are promising more "fun stuff."

On Friday night, The Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account touted a seemingly extended cut of the blockbuster, called Spider-Man: No Way Home, The More Fun Stuff Version. It's scheduled to land in theaters at the start of September, on Labor Day weekend.

Webslingers Tom Holland, Tobey McQuire and Andrew Garfield were there to help sell the show. The three wallcrawlers are seen in a brief tweeted clip, engaging in a bit of one-upsmanship as each steps on the other's toes while introducing himself as Spider-Man. Then they share a laugh.

There's not much else to see, except some rapid-fire edits of a scrap of film footage, the Sept. 2 release date, the "US and Canada" location info and a promise to fans in other spots: "More countries to be announced soon!" Oh, and there's a meme as well.

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/4Ux3AwdpfO — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 11, 2022

Still, for fans of Peter Parker and his superhero alter ego, the magnetism of the three Spideys (and the promise of extras) should be enough for a bit of a thrill -- and perhaps enough of an enticement to head back to theaters to soak up the show on the big screen. (You can already buy or rent the original release on demand or pick up a Blu-Ray. And it's set to start streaming via Starz on July 15.)

Tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home, The More Fun Stuff Version will reportedly be available for presale on Aug. 9.

Want to rekindle your Spidey love? Revisit our original review ("an impossible triumph," CNET's Jennifer Bissett called it), our group review (beware of spoilers), and our answers to all your questions about the movie. And don't miss our ranking of all the Spidey flicks (bet you can't guess which is No. 1).