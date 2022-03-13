'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is Releasing a Week Early on Digital

You'll be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home from the comfort of your home this week. The web-slinging Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster will be available digitally from March 15, as previously reported by IGN. It was originally supposed to come out March 22, but the date has shifted in US digital stores like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. In the UK, the digital release date is still March 22.

It's coming to 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12 in the US, and April 4 in the UK. The movie, which sees three generations of cinematic Spideys joining forces to take on a bunch of classic villains, hit theaters in December and became the first movie released during the pandemic to make $1 billion.

Marvel celebrated by posting a previously unseen shot of all three Spider-Men -- played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire -- re-creating the iconic pointing meme. The special features will include 20 more minutes with Garfield and Maguire, out of 80 minutes worth of behind the scenes footage.

Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!



Pre-order now: — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 23, 2022

Fans are eagerly anticipating the home release, which has eclipsed Avengers: Endgame to become the of all time on digital video service Vudu, the company said in February.

Sony Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the new release date.