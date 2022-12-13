'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Trailer Reveals Army of Spider-People

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn't out until next year, but Sony gave us a fresh look at Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker's next journey in a new Across the Spider-Verse trailer on Tuesday. The CGI animated movie looks even more visually stunning than the original, as the Marvel heroes encounter Spider-Man 2099's Spider-Society.

After a scene with Miles taking to his mom, We catch glimpses of Spidey 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and Spider-Woman (Issa Raye) -- AKA Jessica Drew, who's pregnant like she was in the . Also visible (at around 1:25) is Spider-Man from the PlayStation games.

Actor Hailee Steinfeld (who plays Gwen) joined writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller to reveal more about the movie in a on Tuesday. There'll be some tension between Gwen and Miles since she's been invited into the Spider-Society, but Miles hasn't.

They also revealed images of Spider-Man India (who lives in Mumbai-Manhattan mashup Mumbattan), Daniel Kaluuya's Spider-Punk (who's closer to Gwen than Miles would like) and Mayday Parker -- the spider-powered infant daughter of Peter B. Parker and Mary Jane Watson. Musician Metro Boomin will handle the movie's theme song.

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is due to hit theaters June 2, 2023, followed by third part Beyond the Spider-Verse on March 29, 2024.

The Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse came out in 2018 and followed Miles as he became the new Spider-Man in the wake of Peter Parker's death in their universe. Miles' first adventure saw him running into a bunch of Spider-People from other universes.

Its sequel will seemingly continue this trend; the first trailer shows our hero battling Spidey 2099 in colorful future metropolis Nueva York. Miles made his comic book debut , while Spidey 2099 has been around .