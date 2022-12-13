'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Trailer Reveals Army of Spider-People

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn't out until next year, but Sony gave us a fresh look at Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker's next journey in a new Across the Spider-Verse trailer on Tuesday. The CGI animated movie looks even more visually stunning than the original, as the Marvel heroes encounter Spider-Man 2099's Spider-Society.
After a scene with Miles taking to his mom, We catch glimpses of Spidey 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and Spider-Woman (Issa Raye) -- AKA Jessica Drew, who's pregnant like she was in the character's 2015 comic series. Also visible (at around 1:25) is Spider-Man from the PlayStation games.
Actor Hailee Steinfeld (who plays Gwen) joined writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller to reveal more about the movie in a YouTube Premium-exclusive "afterparty" on Tuesday. There'll be some tension between Gwen and Miles since she's been invited into the Spider-Society, but Miles hasn't.
They also revealed images of Spider-Man India (who lives in Mumbai-Manhattan mashup Mumbattan), Daniel Kaluuya's Spider-Punk (who's closer to Gwen than Miles would like) and Mayday Parker -- the spider-powered infant daughter of Peter B. Parker and Mary Jane Watson. Musician Metro Boomin will handle the movie's theme song.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is due to hit theaters June 2, 2023, followed by third part Beyond the Spider-Verse on March 29, 2024.
The Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse came out in 2018 and followed Miles as he became the new Spider-Man in the wake of Peter Parker's death in their universe. Miles' first adventure saw him running into a bunch of Spider-People from other universes.
Its sequel will seemingly continue this trend; the first trailer shows our hero battling Spidey 2099 in colorful future metropolis Nueva York. Miles made his comic book debut in 2011, while Spidey 2099 has been around since 1992.