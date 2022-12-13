Fusion Energy Golden Globe Nominees 'White Lotus' Finale 17 Superb Gift Ideas Great Gifts Under $50 AT&T: $1,000 Off Phones Lensa AI Selfies Blur Your Home on Google Maps
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Trailer Reveals Army of Spider-People

The CGI animated movie is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
2 min read
Miles Morales leaps over NYC rooftops in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales returns in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Sony Pictures

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn't out until next year, but Sony gave us a fresh look at Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker's next journey in a new Across the Spider-Verse trailer on Tuesday. The CGI animated movie looks even more visually stunning than the original, as the Marvel heroes encounter Spider-Man 2099's Spider-Society.

After a scene with Miles taking to his mom, We catch glimpses of Spidey 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and Spider-Woman (Issa Raye) -- AKA Jessica Drew, who's pregnant like she was in the character's 2015 comic series. Also visible (at around 1:25) is Spider-Man from the PlayStation games.

Actor Hailee Steinfeld (who plays Gwen) joined writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller to reveal more about the movie in a YouTube Premium-exclusive "afterparty" on Tuesday. There'll be some tension between Gwen and Miles since she's been invited into the Spider-Society, but Miles hasn't.

They also revealed images of Spider-Man India (who lives in Mumbai-Manhattan mashup Mumbattan), Daniel Kaluuya's Spider-Punk (who's closer to Gwen than Miles would like) and Mayday Parker -- the spider-powered infant daughter of Peter B. Parker and Mary Jane Watson. Musician Metro Boomin will handle the movie's theme song.

Jessica Drew shoots webs as she nears a dimensional portal in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The movie will introduce Spider-Woman, aka Jessica Drew.

 Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is due to hit theaters June 2, 2023, followed by third part Beyond the Spider-Verse on March 29, 2024.

The Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse came out in 2018 and followed Miles as he became the new Spider-Man in the wake of Peter Parker's death in their universe. Miles' first adventure saw him running into a bunch of Spider-People from other universes.

Its sequel will seemingly continue this trend; the first trailer shows our hero battling Spidey 2099 in colorful future metropolis Nueva York. Miles made his comic book debut in 2011, while Spidey 2099 has been around since 1992.

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos