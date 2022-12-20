CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Poster Shows Army of Spider-People

The CGI animated movie is scheduled for release in June, and will almost certainly include every Spider-Person ever.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
2 min read
Miles Morales leaps over NYC rooftops in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales returns in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Sony Pictures

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn't out until next year, but Sony gave us a fresh look at Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker's next journey in a new Across the Spider-Verse trailer last week. On Tuesday, the CGI animated movie also got a new poster highlighting the movie's many Spider-People.

An upside-down, unmasked Miles Morales hangs in front of an army of Spider-People

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse poster hints at the number of Spider-People we'll see in the movie.

 Sony Pictures

Miles and Gwen are visible on the poster, along with the swole Spidey 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac) and the Jessica Drew Spider-Woman (Issa Raye). It also includes comic fan favorites like Scarlet Spider, Amazing Bag-Man and the Julia Carpenter Spider-Woman (on the left side), as well as Spider-Man India and animated series star Spider-Man Unlimited (on the right). 

The trailer opens with a scene of Miles talking to his mom, after which we catch glimpses of Spidey 2099 and Spider-Woman, who's pregnant like she was in the character's 2015 comic series. Also visible (at around 1:25) is Spider-Man from the PlayStation games.

Actor Hailee Steinfeld (who plays Gwen) joined writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller to reveal more about the movie in a YouTube Premium-exclusive "afterparty" last week. There'll be some tension between Gwen and Miles since she's been invited into the Spider-Society, but Miles hasn't.

They also revealed images of Spider-Man India (who lives in Mumbai-Manhattan mashup Mumbattan), Daniel Kaluuya's Spider-Punk (who's closer to Gwen than Miles would like) and Mayday Parker -- the spider-powered infant daughter of Peter B. Parker and Mary Jane Watson. Musician Metro Boomin will handle the movie's theme song.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is due to hit theaters June 2, 2023, followed by a third part, Beyond the Spider-Verse, on March 29, 2024. 

Jessica Drew shoots webs as she nears a dimensional portal in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The movie will introduce Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman.

 Sony Pictures

Into the Spider-Verse came out in 2018 and followed Miles as he became the new Spider-Man in the wake of Peter Parker's death in their universe. Miles' first Oscar-winning adventure saw him running into a bunch of Spider-People from other universes.

Its sequel will seemingly continue this trend; the first trailer shows our hero battling Spidey 2099 in colorful future metropolis Nueva York. Miles made his comic book debut in 2011, while Spidey 2099 has been around since 1992. Longtime Spidey producer Amy Pascal will return to that role along with Lord and Miller.

