The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn't out until next year, but Sony gave us a fresh look at Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker's next journey in a new Across the Spider-Verse trailer last week. On Tuesday, the CGI animated movie also got a new poster highlighting the movie's many Spider-People.

Sony Pictures

Miles and Gwen are visible on the poster, along with the swole Spidey 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac) and the Jessica Drew Spider-Woman (Issa Raye). It also includes comic fan favorites like Scarlet Spider, Amazing Bag-Man and the Julia Carpenter Spider-Woman (on the left side), as well as Spider-Man India and animated series star Spider-Man Unlimited (on the right).

The trailer opens with a scene of Miles talking to his mom, after which we catch glimpses of Spidey 2099 and Spider-Woman, who's pregnant like she was in the . Also visible (at around 1:25) is Spider-Man from the PlayStation games.

Actor Hailee Steinfeld (who plays Gwen) joined writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller to reveal more about the movie in a last week. There'll be some tension between Gwen and Miles since she's been invited into the Spider-Society, but Miles hasn't.

They also revealed images of Spider-Man India (who lives in Mumbai-Manhattan mashup Mumbattan), Daniel Kaluuya's Spider-Punk (who's closer to Gwen than Miles would like) and Mayday Parker -- the spider-powered infant daughter of Peter B. Parker and Mary Jane Watson. Musician Metro Boomin will handle the movie's theme song.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is due to hit theaters June 2, 2023, followed by a third part, Beyond the Spider-Verse, on March 29, 2024.

Sony Pictures

Into the Spider-Verse came out in 2018 and followed Miles as he became the new Spider-Man in the wake of Peter Parker's death in their universe. Miles' first Oscar-winning adventure saw him running into a bunch of Spider-People from other universes.

Its sequel will seemingly continue this trend; the first trailer shows our hero battling Spidey 2099 in colorful future metropolis Nueva York. Miles made his comic book debut , while Spidey 2099 has been around . Longtime Spidey producer Amy Pascal will return to that role along with Lord and Miller.