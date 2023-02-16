'South Park' Blasts Prince Harry and Meghan's Demands for Privacy

In real life, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, live in California. But on Wednesday's new South Park episode, the royal couple moved to South Park, Colorado, right across the street from Kyle Broflovski. And the cartoon versions of Harry and Meghan just won't quit publicly drawing attention to how much they want their privacy.

Cartoon Harry (dubbed "the Prince of Canada") and Meghan shoot off fireworks, bang on a drum set, carry signs, and go on TV talk shows blabbing about how much they want their privacy to be respected. Harry even races around playing polo in his front yard, while poor Kyle is just trying to work on his personal brand.

"We want privacy! We want privacy!" Harry and Meghan chant as they storm off the set of a Canadian talk show to eventually seek refuge in the US. Yet once they settle in, they do everything possible to draw as much attention to themselves as possible, with Harry screaming at the neighbors and Meghan hollering through a bullhorn about their privacy.

"Look, Kyle, we just kind of don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife," Stan says when Kyle can't stop moaning about his new neighbors.

Harry's autobiography, Spare, is retitled WAAAGH for the episode. There's even a reference to one of the most notorious parts of the book, where Harry describes his frostbitten private parts. In the end, Harry tries to declare the couple will stop with the interviews and Netflix deals and just live a normal life, but Meghan isn't buying it.

Kyle complains about a dumb prince and his stupid wife in the all-new episode, titled “Worldwide Privacy Tour” premiering Wednesday at 10/9c on Comedy Central. pic.twitter.com/6Dpa5R5ZZ3 — South Park (@SouthPark) February 13, 2023

"What matters is what we have on the inside," Harry announces. But since the royals are drawn like Canadians on this show, with two-part heads, he's able to peek inside Meghan and discover she's completely empty in there. In the end, the South Park kids allow Harry to play basketball with them, but instead he sets up his drum set and starts banging on it, apparently still unwilling to live a quiet life where he's not the center of attention.