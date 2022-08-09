Samsung Unpacked Livestream Wednesday New Wordle Strategy Nest vs. Ecobee Thermostat Best Deals Under $25 Fitness Supplements Laptops for High School Samsung QLED vs. LG OLED TV Samsung Unpacked Predictions
Culture Entertainment

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Gets December 2024 Release Date

The third installment in the popular video game movie franchise is hitting theaters in just over two years.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Sonic Movie
Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on Dec. 20, 2024, the Sonic movie franchise revealed Monday in a tweet.

Paramount and Sega announced the third movie in February, alongside a spinoff TV series that'll star the antagonist from the second movie, Knuckles, who is voiced by Idris Elba. The TV show is slated for a 2023 release by Paramount.

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released in April, quickly becoming the highest grossing video game movie of all time.

It followed the first Sonic movie's release in 2020. Ben Schwartz voices the iconic speedy blue hedgehog from the Sega games, with both movies now available to stream on Paramount Plus.

