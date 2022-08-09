Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Gets December 2024 Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on Dec. 20, 2024, the Sonic movie franchise revealed Monday in a tweet.

Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder. #SonicMovie3 hits theatres on December 20, 2024. pic.twitter.com/DcFGbaKUao — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) August 9, 2022

Paramount and Sega announced the third movie in February, alongside a spinoff TV series that'll star the antagonist from the second movie, Knuckles, who is voiced by Idris Elba. The TV show is slated for a 2023 release by Paramount.

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released in April, quickly becoming the highest grossing video game movie of all time.

It followed the first Sonic movie's release in 2020. Ben Schwartz voices the iconic speedy blue hedgehog from the Sega games, with both movies now available to stream on Paramount Plus.