'Sonic Prime' Family Show on Netflix Teases Fast-Paced Fun
Sonic the hedgehog challenges the notorious Eggman in a trailer for the new Netflix series.
Meara Isenberg
Meara Isenberg
Associate Editor
Meara is an associate editor on CNET's Culture team, where she covers movies, TV shows and viral online happenings. She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where she wrote for her college newspaper, The Daily Texan, as well as for state and local magazines. A lifelong fan of memes (and writing), she's currently in her dream gig.
Sonic the famous blue hedgehog speeds around a video game-like landscape in a new trailer for the Netflix series Sonic Prime.
Other familiar faces include the evil Dr. Eggman and Sonic's black-and-red hedgehog counterpart, Shadow the Hedgehog.
The new animated Sonic series involves a "universe-shattering event" that disrupts Sonic's reality. He'll come across strange worlds and new friends in an epic adventure, according to Netflix. It zooms onto the streamer in winter 2022.
