'Sonic Prime' Family Show on Netflix Teases Fast-Paced Fun

Sonic the famous blue hedgehog speeds around a video game-like landscape in a new trailer for the Netflix series Sonic Prime.

Other familiar faces include the evil Dr. Eggman and Sonic's black-and-red hedgehog counterpart, Shadow the Hedgehog.

The new animated Sonic series involves a "universe-shattering event" that disrupts Sonic's reality. He'll come across strange worlds and new friends in an epic adventure, according to Netflix. It zooms onto the streamer in winter 2022.

