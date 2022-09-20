iPhone 14 Deals Apple Watch 8 Review iPhone 14 Pro's Cameras Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? Tweak W-4 for Bigger Refund Best Laptops Best Sci-Fi Shows on Netflix
Culture Entertainment

'Sonic Prime' Family Show on Netflix Teases Fast-Paced Fun

Sonic the hedgehog challenges the notorious Eggman in a trailer for the new Netflix series.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Sonic falls from a height and extends his arm in a teaser for Sonic Prime.
Sonics heroics begin in winter 2022.
Netflix

Sonic the famous blue hedgehog speeds around a video game-like landscape in a new trailer for the Netflix series Sonic Prime. 

Other familiar faces include the evil Dr. Eggman and Sonic's black-and-red hedgehog counterpart, Shadow the Hedgehog.

The new animated Sonic series involves a "universe-shattering event" that disrupts Sonic's reality. He'll come across strange worlds and new friends in an epic adventure, according to Netflix. It zooms onto the streamer in winter 2022.

