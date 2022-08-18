Best TVs 'She-Hulk' Review Up to $1,000 Off Samsung Phones Best Streaming TV Shows Home Bistro Review 8 Great Exercises Amazon Back-to-School Sale Best Phones Under $500
'She-Hulk' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 2 Hit Disney Plus?

The latest Marvel series has kicked off on Disney Plus! Here's when the next episode arrives...

Jennifer Bisset
Jennifer Bisset
2 min read
A woman with a torn suit tries to look composed in a chaotic courtroom.
Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer "Jen" Walters.
Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

The latest Marvel series to head over to Disney Plus stars the incredible Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a half-hour scripted comedy about Jennifer Walters, The Hulk's equally green cousin.

The first season consists of nine episodes. Six are directed by Kat Coiro and the other three by Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao as head writer. Originally, She-Hulk was set to take over Ms. Marvel's Wednesday release spot, but a Disney press release revealed the episodes will now arrive on Thursdays. Clear your schedules for the lighthearted series, which nabbed a brand-new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con.

Exact She-Hulk episode release dates and times

Here are the exact episode release times (based on previous Disney Plus series releases).

  • Episode 1: Available now.
  • Episode 2: Available Thursday, Aug. 25 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
  • Episode 3: Available Thursday, Sept. 1 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
  • Episode 4: Available Thursday, Sept. 8 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
  • Episode 5: Available Thursday, Sept.15 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
  • Episode 6:Available Thursday, Sept. 22 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
  • Episode 7: Available Thursday, Sept. 29 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
  • Episode 8: Available Thursday, Oct. 6 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
  • Episode 9: Available Thursday, Oct. 13 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

The first smashing trailer

After a teaser that well and truly teased us (by not showing She-Hulk's face), Marvel dropped the first official trailer on May 17. This time we see what She-Hulk will look like in her awesome green glory.

She-Hulk also stars Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Tim Roth, who starred as the main antagonist in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry are also part of the cast.

