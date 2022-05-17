'She-Hulk' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 1 Hit Disney Plus?

She already gave a superhuman performance as multiple clones in Orphan Black, so it's only fitting that Tatiana Maslany stars in her own Marvel superhero series.

She-Hulk is the latest in the long parade of Marvel shows on Disney Plus to nab a release date: Aug. 17. That's a Wednesday, so lock in the midweek appointment to see Maslany play Jennifer Walters, aka The Hulk's attorney cousin. The series will consist of a hefty nine episodes, though each is slated to run for only 30 minutes (Marvel chief Kevin Feige has reportedly described the series as a half-hour legal comedy).

She-Hulk episode release dates and times

Episode 1 : Available Wednesday, Aug. 17 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

: Available Wednesday, Aug. 17 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 2 : Available Wednesday, Aug. 24 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

: Available Wednesday, Aug. 24 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 3 : Available Wednesday, Aug. 31 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

: Available Wednesday, Aug. 31 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 4 : Available Wednesday, Sept. 7 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

: Available Wednesday, Sept. 7 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 5 : Available Wednesday, Sept. 14 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

: Available Wednesday, Sept. 14 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 6 : Available Wednesday, Sept. 21 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

: Available Wednesday, Sept. 21 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 7: Available Wednesday, Sept. 28 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Available Wednesday, Sept. 28 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 8: Available Wednesday, Oct. 5 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Available Wednesday, Oct. 5 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 9: Available Wednesday, Oct. 12 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

The first smashing trailer

After a teaser that well and truly teased us (by not showing She-Hulk's face), Marvel dropped the first official trailer on May 17. This time we see what She-Hulk will look like in her awesome green glory.