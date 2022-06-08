If you loved losing yourself in the tangled, time-hopping web of Dark on Netflix, then you're in for a treat. The streamer delivered an atmospheric teaser for the upcoming show 1899 -- not to be confused with the Yellowstone prequel 1883 -- from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creative team behind Dark.

The teaser features an ocean liner, a creepy tea party and a voiceover saying, "People are oblivious to reality. They see what they want to see. But all they have to do is shift their perspective to see the full scope of things." Dark fans will notice at least one crossover actor: Andreas Pietschmann, who played the stranger in the earlier show.

The eight-episode series is set on an immigrant ship traveling from Europe to New York. "The passengers, all of different backgrounds and nationalities, are united by their hopes and dreams for a new century and their future abroad," Netflix said in a statement on Tuesday. "When they discover a second ship adrift on the open sea that had gone missing for months, their journey takes an unexpected turn."

Netflix describes the show as a mystery thriller involving a "nightmare-like riddle, connecting each of the passenger's pasts through a web of secrets." That's a description that could be applied directly to Dark, too.

A behind-the-scenes clip Netflix released this week features the showrunners saying 1899 will be more of an action show than Dark. It also gives a look at the show's high-tech LED virtual production studio, which uses giant screens to create real-time background imagery during filming.

There's no exact release date yet, but 1899 will stream worldwide on Netflix sometime this winter.