See Rihanna Strut Her Stuff in Teaser for Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl isn't just about the football game. Some people tune in for the iconic commercials, others love the Puppy Bowl and don't forget the star-studded halftime show. This year's halftime concert features Grammy Award-winning superstar Rihanna, and a newly released teaser gives a sneak peek at what's to come.

The 30-second clip doesn't give much, if anything, away. Rihanna strides out with a striking Muppet-y green jacket (is that a skinned Oscar the Grouch?) over an all-black outfit, while voices overlap, murmuring about how long it's been since she released new music.

"It's been 2,190 days... it's been over six years... the last album we got from Rihanna was 'Anti' in 2016," the voices remind viewers.

While this chatter might seem to indicate a new album announcement, Variety reports that Rihanna said in November, "That's not true. Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?"

The singer reportedly turned down the Super Bowl slot in the past to show support for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who made headlines in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem played at games, protesting police brutality and racism.

The 2023 Super Bowl takes place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Apple Music is this year's halftime show sponsor, replacing Pepsi.