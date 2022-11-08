Election Day 2022 Where Do I Vote? Abortion Referendums Twitter vs. Mastodon 'Hey Siri' May Drop 'Hey' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet Black Friday Ad Scans
Culture Entertainment

See Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink in Emotional New Trailer for 'The Whale'

The psychological drama is directed by Darren Aronofsky, who's also known for films like Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
The Whale
In The While, Brendan Fraser stars as an English teacher named Charlie who deals with his pain by binge-eating. 
Screenshot by CNET

A24 on Tuesday released the first trailer for The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser as a reclusive, 600-pound English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

The short preview for the psychological drama caps off with Fraser sincerely saying "people are amazing." The movie premiered to standing ovations at the Venice International Film Festival in September and hits theaters on Dec. 9.

Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton also star in the film, which is based on the 2012 play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter. It's directed by Darren Aronofsky, who's also known for films like Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream and Mother. 

