'Secret Invasion' Trailer Lands for New Disney Plus Show With Nick Fury

The secret's out. Take a look at Marvel's Secret Invasion TV series, arriving on Disney Plus in 2023. A trailer dropped Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo 2022.

Samuel L. Jackson returns as MCU superspy Nick Fury with Ben Mendelsohn as alien Skrull leader Talos, first seen in 2019's Captain Marvel. Announced way back in 2020, the new series adapts a comic in which shape-changing Skrulls replaced Marvel heroes to infiltrate and invade Earth.

"I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want."

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus . pic.twitter.com/1bnG4KBL0D — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022

In the post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home it was revealed that the Fury we'd seen throughout the movie was actually Talos taking his place, while the real Fury sipped cocktails with Skrulls aboard a spaceship. The new series should reveal what he's been up to.

The next Marvel adventure that will hit Disney Plus is a Halloween special after the current MCU series She-Hulk wraps up its run,. That will be followed by the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in December.

In 2023 we'll see Echo and Loki season 2. Other Disney Plus shows in the works from Marvel Studios include Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and a Don Cheadle-led series called Armor Wars.