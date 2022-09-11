iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
'Secret Invasion' Trailer Brings Back Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

The MCU superspy takes on shape-changing invaders in the Disney Plus series.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
2 min read
Shape-changing alien Skrulls first seen in the movie Captain Marvel.
Shape-changing Skrulls, first seen in Captain Marvel, are about to get a big role in the MCU. 
Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

The secret's out. Take a look at Marvel's Secret Invasion TV series, arriving on Disney Plus in 2023. A trailer dropped Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo 2022.

Samuel L. Jackson returns as MCU superspy Nick Fury, with Ben Mendelsohn as alien Skrull leader Talos, first seen in 2019's Captain Marvel. Announced way back in 2020, the new series adapts a comic in which shape-changing Skrulls replaced Marvel heroes to infiltrate and invade Earth. 

The  trailer released at the D23 fan event shows that Jackson's in for a lot of action and misdirection, with Colbie Smulders and Olivia Colman helping out. And Fury's still got those eye scars left by the cat-like Flerken, Goose. 

Oscar-winner Colman feels like Fury's in "no shape" for what lies ahead, but he's going to have to try.

In the post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home it was revealed that the Fury we'd seen throughout the movie was actually Talos taking his place, while the real Fury sipped cocktails with Skrulls aboard a spaceship. The new series should reveal what he's been up to.

The next Marvel adventure that will hit Disney Plus is a Halloween special after the current MCU series She-Hulk wraps up its run,. That will be followed by the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in December. 

In 2023 we'll see Echo and Loki season 2. Other Disney Plus shows in the works from Marvel Studios include Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and a Don Cheadle-led series called Armor Wars.   

