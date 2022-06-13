Save $45 on This Rugged All-Terrain RC Monster Truck

If you think that all radio-controlled cars are cheap plastic kid's toys, you probably haven't looked that closely. In fact, there's a huge market out there for racing enthusiasts, with some models that cost hundreds, or even thousands of dollars. If you're curious about breaking into this world of RC car racing, we've got a deal for you. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up this for $105, $45 off the usual price, when you use the promo code I9TIF5KG at checkout. There's no guaranteeing how long this offer will be available, so you may want to consider getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

This DEERC truck is a great entry-level pick for anyone looking to step into the world of more advanced RC cars. It's equipped with a powerful and waterproof brushless motor with maximum speeds of up to 35 mph. And with four-wheel drive and independent suspensors, it can handle just about any terrain you throw at it. It comes with two high-capacity 1,200-mAH batteries, which provide 20 minutes of runtime each, and the 2.4GHz transmitter boasts an impressive range of up to 328 feet. It also comes with a spare black and red shell in case you need a replacement, or just want a different look than the standard yellow and black one.

With a list price of $150, this thing is built to last, and it makes a great gift for Father's Day if your pops is a serious gearhead.

