Save $11 on the Newly Released Mario Strikers for Nintendo Switch

Love soccer and Mario? Get the best of both in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

Shipping is free and the offer ends today.

This action-packed game includes tackling, passing and scoring by using items and pulling Hyper Strikes. You can play with mainstays like Peach, Toad, and Yoshi, and challenge up to seven other players online or in-person. Opt for fast matches to gain experience in Quick Battle or show off your skills in double elimination tournament-style Cup Battles.

Winning means redeeming points to buy stylish gear sets that you can use to customize your characters' stats and appearance. Choose from the turbo, muscle, trick, chain, and cannon gear sets to improve speed, strength, technique, passing and shooting. This game incorporates items seen in the Mario franchise like shells and bananas that you can use to trip up your opponents, steal the ball, and score.