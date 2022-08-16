'Rogue One' Is Coming Back to IMAX With 'Andor' Sneak Peek

Star Wars prequel Rogue One is coming back to movie theaters briefly alongside a preview of Andor.

Set just before the events of original Star Wars movie A New Hope, Rogue One was first released in December 2016 and grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be back on 150 IMAX screens across the US and Canada for a week beginning on Aug. 26. It's been digitally re-mastered for its re-release.

Andor, the latest Star Wars series to hit Disney's streaming service, is set five years before Rogue One and follows Diego Luna returning as Cassian Andor as he's recruited into the rebellion against the Galactic Empire.

The first three episodes will release on Disney Plus Sept. 21. There are 12 episodes in the first season, with a second season of 12 episodes that lead directly into the events of Rogue One.

You can buy tickets to see Rogue One in IMAX now.

