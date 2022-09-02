'Rings of Power' Middle-Earth Map Is a Handy 'Lord of the Rings' Travel Guide

Now The Rings of Power has borne us back to the land of Lord of the Rings, you can see where you're going on an interactive map of Middle-earth.

Streaming now on Prime Video, The Rings of Power delves into the history of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional fantasy realm. And back in 2019, Amazon tweeted an image of a Middle-earth map with the caption "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky." Amazon then provided a link to the interactive map.

🗺️ 🔍 Explore the map: https://t.co/z9WOqI9Seo — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 15, 2019

While you can zoom in on the landscape featured in the series, all that's shown are various mountain ranges, valleys and rivers, and the island of Numenor. There are few clues regarding specific characters or storylines in the series, unless of course you're enough of a fan of Tolkien's works to recognize the details -- in the series you'll find High Elves in Lindon, for example, or Harfoots in Rhovanion.

Amazon has pledged a multiseason commitment to the enormously expensive series, which tells stories in the Second Age long before the events in Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring and The Hobbit.

For more map-based fun, check out The LOTR Project's interactive maps of Middle-earth in different eras, showing how the Rings of Power's geography lines up with the age of the other books and movies.