Culture Entertainment

Rihanna to Perform in 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The news comes just days after Apple Music was announced as the show's new sponsor.

Steven Musil headshot
Steven Musil
Rihanna performs on stage
Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.
Getty Images

Rihanna will headline the halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl, the National Football League, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Sunday.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement. "A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

This year's halftime show featured performances by Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre. The 2023 Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

On Thursday the NFL said announced that Apple Music will be the new sponsor of its Super Bowl halftime show, replacing Pepsi in the coveted annual extravaganza.