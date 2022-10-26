Rihanna Dropping New Music for 'Black Panther 2'

Rihanna sent social media into a frenzy on Tuesday night thanks to a surprise announcement from Marvel. The singer/beauty mogul is dropping a new song for the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, and fans can't wait for Oct. 28. It's finally happening.

Marvel left a not-so-subtle hint in a short clip posted on Twitter and Instagram that featured the movie's title with a superimposed "R," which is like Rihanna's own bat signal. As fans guessed the meaning, the singer hit Instagram with two emojis: a heart and the X-crossed arms. If that's not confirmation enough, we don't know what is. Friday is the day.

Though she's gearing up to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023 and will launch the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 in November, Rihanna has not released a new album (Anti) since 2016. Her most recent musical release was a feature on PartyNextDoor's 2020 single, Believe It. With a contribution to the Black Panther soundtrack, could this mean that R9 is on the way? Fans hope so.

Wakanda Forever will arrive in theaters on Nov. 11, with Letitia Wright as Shuri, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, and a new hero Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne. This Riri is a teenage student and tech whiz who made her comic book debut in 2016. With two women named Riri touching down in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans can mark their calendars for both releases.