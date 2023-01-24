'Rick and Morty' Drops Main Voice Actor Justin Roiland

Adult Swim has severed ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland after domestic violence charges were filed against the actor.

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," reads a statement posted by the Rick and Morty Twitter account Tuesday afternoon. "Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7."

In January, it was reported that Roiland had been charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit by the Orange County District Attorney's office. Roiland has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Roiland, who created the adult animated sci-fi sitcom with Dan Harmon, also voices protagonists Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. Roiland's voice roles will reportedly be recast for future seasons.

In 2018, Adult Swim made an order for 70 episodes of the hit series, signing long-term deals with Roiland and Harmon. The show was renewed through to season 10 and has four more seasons to go, after season 6 finished airing in December.

Roiland's other projects include co-creating Hulu's Solar Opposites, in which he voices the main character Korvo. The series was renewed for a fifth season in October.

Roiland couldn't immediately be reached for comment. Warner Bros., which broadcasts Rick and Morty on Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, and Squanch Games, Roiland's video game studio, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.