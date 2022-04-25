Rev up for a live-action Hot Wheels movie from J.J. Abrams

Race Service

Another childhood toy is coming soon to a theater near you. J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production company has teamed up Warner Bros. Pictures and toymaker Mattel to produce a live-action action film about the Hot Wheels line of toys.

"Growing up, Hot Wheels were more than just cars, they were vehicles for our imaginations," Peter Dodd, Warner Bros. vice president of production, said in a statement. "Today, we at Warner Bros. are thrilled to bring that imagination to the big screen with Robbie Brenner and the creative team at Mattel along with the ingenious minds of J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella and the team at Bad Robot."

Very little about the Hot Wheels movie was revealed, as cast, plot and release date aren't yet available. But Hot Wheels toys were first introduced in 1968, and have had a presence in the toy boxes of Gen Xers and following generations ever since.

Mattel and Warner Bros. also teamed up for a motion picture about the popular Barbie doll, set to come out in 2023. And get ready to see more childhood toys take the big screen. Mattel Films is developing movies based on American Girl dolls, Major Matt Mason action figures, the Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots boxing toy, and even -- not sure how this will work -- the card game UNO.