Return to Hogwarts Anytime With $114 Off This 4K Harry Potter Collection

Warner Bros.

If you love Harry Potter, there's a good chance that you'll end up watching the movies over and over again. You can always wait for them to air on TV, or spring for an HBO Max or Peacock subscription to stream them, but if you truly want unlimited access for life, you'll want to own a physical copy. And right now, Amazon has a great chance to grab the entire eight-film collection in 4K for just $65. That's $114 down from the original price, and matches the all-time lowest price we've seen on this collection. This deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

This set collects all the Harry Potter films, from The Sorcerer's Stone to The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, on Blu-ray in stunning 4K ultra HD resolution. Plus, it features HDR picture and DTS:X audio for an immersive experience right in your own living room. In addition to the theatrical cut of all the movies, this collection also includes an extended cut of both The Sorcerer's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets, though they're only available in standard 1080p resolution. So grab your chocolate frogs and butterbeer and get to marathoning!