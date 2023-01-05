Live: CES Live Blog Wonders of CES Future Tech at CES Bomb Cyclone Threatens California Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor iOS 16.3 Beta 10 Changes on Tax Returns Habits to Boost Mental Health
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Entertainment

'Renfield' Movie Trailer: See Nicolas Cage Vamp It Up as Dracula

Cage's gleefully vampiric performance isn't even the most bonkers thing about this trailer.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm

Nicolas Cage as Dracula klaxon! Check out the bonkers trailer for Renfield, an upcoming horror/action/comedy/very weird movie.

Nicholas Hoult, star of Mad Max: Fury Road and The Great, plays Renfield, Dracula's hapless henchman in the original Bram Stoker novel. The updated modern-day version wants to escape a toxic relationship with his bloodsucker of a boss, but -- in a bizarre twist -- also uses his vampiric powers to take down bad guys in kinetic fight scenes.

The trailer whiplashes from quirky comedy to gory horror to action gymnastics, via a hint of budding rom-com with Awkwafina. Finally, Cage shows up to deliver the classic line ("I ahm Drahcula!") with all the gusto you'd expect.

Nicolas Cage as a creepily grinning Dracula looms over a crestfallen Nicholas Hoult as Renfield.

Cage and Hoult as Dracula and Renfield.

 Universal

Coming out in April, Renfield is directed by Chris McKay, who helmed The Tomorrow War and the excellent Lego Batman Movie. It's written by Ryan Ridley, who worked on Rick & Morty, based on an original idea by The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman.

Funnily enough, Renfield isn't the only reexamination of the Dracula story coming in 2023. You can also sink your teeth into The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which focuses on the vampire's seafaring journey from Transylvania to England.

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos