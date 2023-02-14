Rachel Weisz Plays Creepy Twins in New Thriller on Prime Video

First look images are out for Dead Ringers, a limited series coming to Prime Video based on David Cronenberg's 1988 psychological thriller.

Rachel Weisz plays the double lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, "twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes -- including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics -- in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's health care to the forefront," per Amazon's press release.

Cronenberg's original starred Jeremy Irons in a dual role as identical twin gynecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who specialized in treating fertility problems. It placed highly on many best horror movies of all time lists.

The six-episode series also stars Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story: Asylum) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange is the New Black) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Saint Maud) as Rebecca and Emily Meade (The Deuce, The Leftovers) as Susan.

Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession, The Wonder) is the showrunner, with Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest, The Iron Claw) directing half the episodes.

All six episodes of Dead Ringers are scheduled to premiere April 21 on Prime Video.

