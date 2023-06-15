Quick, Grab this Neon Light of Kirby with a Knife for $34 Before Nintendo Shuts it Down

What even needs to be said here, really? It's a neon sign of the one and only Kirby with a big chef's knife and a pair of stars. The Amazon listing is very clearly not from Nintendo, which is obvious both because the store owner is a company called Hiwee and whoever uploaded this listing made sure to intentionally misspell the name. "Kirbe" is unlikely to show up in a big bot scan for unofficial products, which is why this sign has existed on Amazon for a little while now.

This neon sign was originally listed at $50, but today that price dropped to $34. I would suggest picking one up as soon as possible, because Nintendo isn't likely to allow something like this to exist once this collection of cute lights (there's also a King Boo and an Umbreon that are both super cool) hits its radar.