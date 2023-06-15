Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Vision Pro's Missing PiecesAI-Powered Fitness AppCNET CouponsMeal Delivery Services RatedBest and Worst Cities for SleepBest Satellite Internet ProvidersMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Quick, Grab this Neon Light of Kirby with a Knife for $34 Before Nintendo Shuts it Down

You deserve something nice, even if that something nice comes from someone blatantly ripping off Nintendo's IP.

Russell Holly mirror selfie
Russell Holly mirror selfie
Russell Holly
Russell Holly is a Managing Editor on the Commerce team at CNET. He works with all of CNET to assemble top recommendations as well as helping everyone find the best way to buy anything at the best price. When not writing for CNET you can find him riding a bike, running around in Jedi robes, or contributing to WOSU public radio's Tech Tuesday segment.
Expertise 7 years experience as a smartphone reviewer and analyst, 5 years experience as a competitive cyclist Credentials
  • Author of Taking your Android Tablets to the Max
See full bio
Russell Holly
kirby-knife
Amazon

What even needs to be said here, really? It's a neon sign of the one and only Kirby with a big chef's knife and a pair of stars. The Amazon listing is very clearly not from Nintendo, which is obvious both because the store owner is a company called Hiwee and whoever uploaded this listing made sure to intentionally misspell the name. "Kirbe" is unlikely to show up in a big bot scan for unofficial products, which is why this sign has existed on Amazon for a little while now. 

See at Amazon

This neon sign was originally listed at $50, but today that price dropped to $34. I would suggest picking one up as soon as possible, because Nintendo isn't likely to allow something like this to exist once this collection of cute lights (there's also a King Boo and an Umbreon that are both super cool) hits its radar. 