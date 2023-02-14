'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Trailer, Release Date iOS 16.3.1 Update 'Ant-Man 3' Review The Best Super Bowl Ad Valentine's Day Deals Secret Netflix Menu for V- Day Top-Searched Date Nights Restaurant.com: $200 for $20
Culture Entertainment

Bridgerton Prequel 'Queen Charlotte' Gets Netflix Trailer, Release Date

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story tracks the royal's rise to power.

India Amarteifio plays a younger version of Queen Charlotte.
Netflix

Netflix revealed a bit more about its new Bridgerton spinoff on none other than Valentine's Day. A new trailer provides a glimpse at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel about Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, per Netflix. 

It also highlights a release date for the drama: May 4.

