Culture Entertainment

'Quantum Leap' Trailer Reveals Explosive Reboot

The classic '90s time travel adventure gets an action-packed makeover on NBC and Peacock this month.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
2 min read

Oh boy. This is the action-packed trailer for Quantum Leap, a reboot of a much-loved 1990s TV show about a good-hearted time traveller coming to NBC and Peacock.

Raymond Lee plays a physicist who make an unauthorized leap through time only to find himself in the body of a 1980s bank robber. In fact, he keeps jumping into various people throughout the past few decades, forced to solve their problems so he can leap again -- each time hoping the next leap takes him home.

Judging from the explosive trailer, the new show may be a bit more high-octane than the original. Judge for yourself when the new Quantum Leap premieres Monday, Sep. 19 on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock. That's the day the streaming service starts showing new episodes of NBC shows the day after they air on TV, including Law & Order, One Chicago, La Brea, New Amsterdam, Young Rock and the network's late-night line-up including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Saturday Night Live.

The series also star Caitlin Bassett as a holographic helper, with Ernie Hudson back at base alongside Nanrisa Lee and Sandman star Mason Alexander Park.

Originally airing from 1989-1993, the original Quantum Leap starred Bakula as Dr Sam Beckett, a scientist landing in a different person's body each week. Dean Stockwell, who died in November 2021, played Sam's sharp-dressed holographic guide Al.

Reboots from the '90s are currently popular as they sit on streaming services next to the original shows. Peacock already resurrected Saved By The Bell and reimagined The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a drama. Disney Plus turned Doogie Howser into Doogie Kamealoha MD, The Wonder Years gained a new Black cast, and Walker Texas Ranger was re-(cowboy)-booted on the CW.

