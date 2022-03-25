James Bond-Themed Competition Show Will Let You Play Like 007

Greg Williams/Eon Productions via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Video has green-lit a new competition series based on none other than Bond. James Bond.

The famous, fictional British spy will be the focal point of an eight-part adventure series, 007's Road to a Million, which sees contestants compete to win a $1.3 million prize, according to Variety. To advance on the show, contestants working in teams of two must surpass physical obstacles and answer questions hidden in locations around the world. The show will be filmed in historic locations featured in Bond films, Variety says.

The show will be produced by Britain's 72 Films, MGM Television and Bond film producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. It's casting contestants now, so this could be your mission, if you choose to shake (not stir) things up.

Production begins later this year, according to Variety, but there's no word yet on when the show will air.

Last week, Amazon closed its $8.45 billion deal to acquire MGM, the movie studio that oversees the James Bond franchise.

Prime Video didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.