Prime Video: Every New TV Show and Movie Coming in May 2022

What's heading to Prime Video this month? I have to be honest, it's pretty light.

The Kids in the Hall revival kickstarts on May 13, that's noteworthy. As is the intriguing Night Sky starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons.

Outside of that, Shrek and Shrek 2 are coming to Prime Video. Hell yeah.

May 1

Independence Day (1996)

Tombstone (1993)

Open Range (2003)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

The Guardian (2006)

Office Space (1999)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

Taken (2008)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Red Tails (2012)

Sideways (2021)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Fat Albert (2004)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)

Tangerine (2015)

Europa Report (2013)

Blackfish (2013)

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Fargo (1996)

Valley Girl (1983)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Platoon (1986)

The Woods (2006)

Bad Influence (1990)

The Namesake (2007)

Crank (2006)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Battleship (2012)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Don't Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1996)

Field Of Dreams (1989)

Road To Perdition (2002)

Eye For An Eye (1996)

Zero Dark Thirty (2013)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Blue Clues S1 (1999)

May 6

The Wilds S2 (2022)

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith S1 (2022)

May 13

The Kids in the Hall S1 (2022)

May 18

Lovestruck High (2022)

May 19

Bang Bang Baby S1, Part 2 (2022)

May 20

Night Sky (2022)

LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes (2022)

May 27