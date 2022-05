Predator prequel Prey got its first trailer on Monday, hinting at the movie's historical sci-fi action. It comes straight to streaming on Aug. 5, landing on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus Star in other regions.

It's set in the year 1719 and follows Naru, a fierce young Native American woman trying to prove her worth as a warrior. This results in an encounter with the scary alien hunter. The movie is helmed by 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg.

