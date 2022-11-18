Live: Early Black Friday Sales Amazon Black Friday Apple Black Friday Best Buy Black Friday Best Phone Deal Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Xbox Series S Sale 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
Pixar's Latest Adventure 'Elemental' Taps Fire and Water in First Trailer

Water and fire may not mix, but this teaser has us rooting for them anyway.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Elemental movie
Ember is fiery, quick-witted and tough, according to Pixar.
Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET

An ordinary commute leads to something sizzling in a new trailer for upcoming Pixar animated film Elemental

The movie, due out on June 16, 2023, is set in a city filled with fire, water, land and air residents. It introduces a tough young woman named Ember and a go-with-the-flow guy named Wade. Their friendship challenges Ember's beliefs about the world they live in, Pixar says.

The trailer follows a piping-hot Ember, who boards a train packed with element-resembling passengers. She loses her headphones, and the water-like Wade reaches for them. A drop of water lands on her, and we literally hear a sizzle. As for what might happen next, we'll have to wait until next summer. 

The flick is directed by Peter Sohn (Pixar's The Good Dinosaur) and stars Leah Lewis (The CW's Nancy Drew series) and Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World Dominion) as Ember and Wade.

