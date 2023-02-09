Phyrexia: All Will Be One Cheat Sheet

The newest set from Magic: The Gathering is coming on Friday, Feb. 10. Titled Phyrexia: All Will Be One, the set is themed around Elesh Norn bringing the Phyrexian idea of perfection across the multiverse. Meanwhile, planeswalkers attempt to thwart her scheme, even as their numbers dwindle.

The cards of All Will Be One bring the usual mix of new and returning mechanics, including a twist on an old Phyrexian classic. Here's everything you need to know about the new set and the products that'll be on sale.

Mechanics

Phyrexia: All Will Be One introduces three new keyword mechanics, as well as one returning keyword and a nonkeyword mechanic related to the new stuff. Wizards of the Coast provided CNET with sample products, and I've included images of some of the cards featuring these mechanics.

Toxic

When a creature with the Toxic keyword deals combat damage to a player, that player also receives poison counters equal to the creature's printed Toxic value. Sometimes that value will match the creature's power, but sometimes it may be different. (Note that, unlike the Infect mechanic, Toxic has no effect on combat damage applied to other creatures.) If a player has 10 or more poison counters, they lose the game.

Adam Benjamin/CNET

Corrupted

The Corrupted mechanic can change the function of cards if an opponent has three or more poison counters. This keyword appears on a variety of card types, from creatures to instants, and may involve static boosts or activated abilities that are usable only if your opponent has three or more poison counters. This gives poison counters more value beyond a potential win condition.

Adam Benjamin/CNET

For Mirrodin!

Wizards of the Coast has been experimenting with ways of making equipment have more of an immediate effect, and this keyword is the latest part of that experiment. Equipment with the For Mirrodin! keyword enters the battlefield and immediately creates and attaches to a token creature, meaning you don't have to spend extra mana or turns between playing the equipment and getting it onto something.

Adam Benjamin/CNET

Oil counters

Oil counters aren't a keyword ability, but they show up on many cards in the set. Some cards may have different effects depending on the number of oil counters, while others cards want to know how many cards you control with oil counters on them. Sure would be nice if there were a way to increase those counters....

Adam Benjamin/CNET

Proliferate

First seen in Scars of Mirrodin, the Proliferate mechanic allows you to give players and permanents additional counters, at your very careful discretion. Your opponent's poison counters? Have another. Your own planeswalker's loyalty counters? Yes, yes, take one more and move toward perfection. Your opponent's planeswalker's loyalty counters? No, they're not worthy. Note that things chosen to proliferate get one more of each type of counter they already have -- you can choose the players and objects, but you can't choose which counters get proliferated. (It's always all counters.)

Adam Benjamin/CNET

Products

Phyrexia: All Will Be One is available in a variety of different product types, and it can be hard to keep track of what's in each. I've broken down the different product types, along with their approximate listing prices on Amazon, but note that these products don't ship until Friday, and Amazon prices fluctuate within short periods of time. You can also check your local gaming store for these prices.

Draft, set and collector boosters

Wizards offers different kinds of booster packs based on what you want out of the cards inside. You can see the full breakdown of card styles and booster contents in Wizards' blog post, but here's the quick summary:

Draft boosters are your traditional packs of one rare or mythic, three uncommon, 10 common and one land card and are perfect for playing draft or sealed events.

are your traditional packs of one rare or mythic, three uncommon, 10 common and one land card and are perfect for playing draft or sealed events. Set boosters are designed to help you build your collection while cracking packs: one to four rare or mythic cards, three to seven uncommons, three to seven commons, and a basic land. However, set boosters also contain higher rates of some of the alternate card treatments, like the ichor showcase cards and traditional foil cards.

are designed to help you build your collection while cracking packs: one to four rare or mythic cards, three to seven uncommons, three to seven commons, and a basic land. However, set boosters also contain higher rates of some of the alternate card treatments, like the ichor showcase cards and traditional foil cards. For the hardcore collectors, there are collector boosters , which contain 15 total cards: 11 foil cards across different rarities and at least five cards of rare or mythic rarity, including one borderless rare or mythic.

, which contain 15 total cards: 11 foil cards across different rarities and at least five cards of rare or mythic rarity, including one borderless rare or mythic. Jumpstart boosters are for people who want to open packs and play immediately. A Jumpstart booster contains 20 cards, including one Jumpstart-designed rare. Combine one with any other Jumpstart booster to have a ready-to-play deck (just add lands and an opponent). You can mix Jumpstart boosters from different sets for extra fun and/or chaos.

Booster displays

If you want to assimilate into Elesh Norn's army or just want to open a lot of packs of All Will Be One, you can buy booster displays (aka booster boxes) for any of the booster packs noted above. However, each type of display comes with a different number of booster packs: 36 for draft booster boxes ( ), 30 for set booster boxes ( ), 12 for collector booster boxes ( ) and 18 for Jumpstart booster boxes ( ).

Adam Benjamin, James Martin/CNET

All Will Be One Bundle and Compleat Edition

The standard All Will Be One bundle ( ) includes eight set boosters; a foil copy of Karumonix, the Rat King; 20 foil lands and 20 non-foil lands and a spindown life counter with the All Will Be One symbol. Wizards is also offering a Compleat Edition bundle for people who really want to celebrate the glory of Phyrexia. The Compleat Edition ( ) contains 12 set boosters, 40 foil land cards, one foil Phyrexian Arena card printed in the Phyrexian language, and a Compleat Edition booster that contains two foil oil-slicked mythics and 10 special foil land cards. The whole thing comes in a foil storage box that glistens in the sun like Phyrexian oil itself. Note that the Compleat Edition bundle is expected to go on sale on March 3, after the main set's Feb. 10 release date, and is currently only available for presale from third-party sellers.

Adam Benjamin/CNET

Commander Decks: Rebellion Rising and Corrupting Influence

Don't worry, Commander players, we haven't been forgotten. The release of All Will Be One includes two new Commander deck products: a white-red deck themed around the Mirran resistance, titled Rebellion Rising ( ), and a white-black-green Phyrexian deck named Corrupting Influence ( ). Each Commander product includes a 100-card deck including two new foil legendary cards and 10 total cards that are new to Magic. You'll also get a two-card booster sample pack, which includes a rare or mythic and a foil common or uncommon in the ichor treatment. The primary commanders in each deck (the ones shown on the product) will be in the foil-etched treatment.