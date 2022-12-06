'Parasite' Director's New Movie Trailer Finds Robert Pattinson in a Tube

We got our first look at Parasite director Bong Joon-ho's upcoming movie on Tuesday, with a trailer giving us a hint of Robert Pattison's sci-fi adventure, Mickey 17. Joon-ho, a four-time Academy Award-winner for Parasite, is set to direct, produce and write the screenplay.
The 30-second teaser presents Pattison in a laboratory tube. His eyes open and he stares deep into the camera.
This sci-fi thriller in production is based on Edward Ashton's 2022 novel, Mickey 7, and will star The Batman actor Pattinson and The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun.
Mickey 17 will hit theaters on March 29, 2024.