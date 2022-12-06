'Parasite' Director's New Movie Trailer Finds Robert Pattinson in a Tube

We got our first look at Parasite director Bong Joon-ho's upcoming movie on Tuesday, with a trailer giving us a hint of Robert Pattison's sci-fi adventure, Mickey 17. Joon-ho, a four-time Academy Award-winner for Parasite, is set to direct, produce and write the screenplay.

The 30-second teaser presents Pattison in a laboratory tube. His eyes open and he stares deep into the camera.

This sci-fi thriller in production is based on Edward Ashton's , and will star The Batman actor Pattinson and The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun.

Mickey 17 will hit theaters on March 29, 2024.