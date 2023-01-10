Pamela Anderson Takes Control in Trailer for Netflix Documentary on Her Life
The film starts streaming Jan. 31.
Caroline Igo
Caroline Igo
Caroline Igo (she/her/hers) is a wellness editor and holds a Sleep Science Coach certificate from the Spencer Institute. She received her bachelor's degree in creative writing from Miami University and continues to further her craft in her free time. Before joining CNET, Caroline wrote for past CNN anchor Daryn Kagan.
ExpertiseVitamins and supplements, nutrition, sleep & personal careCredentials
Carl R. Greer/Andrew D. Hepburn Award for Best Nonfiction Essay (Miami University, 2021)
Pamela Anderson talks about her life in her own words in the new documentary by Ryan White.
Netflix
Netflix on Tuesday released a trailer for its new documentary Pamela, a love story. In the film, actress Pamela Anderson details her rise to fame, the pressures of the spotlight and her downfall following the infamous sex tape scandal with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.
In the trailer, Anderson says she feels "sick" the media has brought back discourse around her stolen tape. Through personal videos and diaries, the actress tells her own story. "I want to take control of the narrative for the first time," Anderson says.
The documentary is directed by Ryan White. It starts streaming on Netflix on Jan. 31.
2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More