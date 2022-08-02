Best Phones Under $500 Streaming Services to Cancel ExpressVPN Review Apple TV 4K Deal Best Wireless Earbuds Solo Stove 2.0 Fire Pit Segway Ninebot Max Best Buy Back to School Sale
Owen Wilson in 'Secret Headquarters' Trailer: 'Home Alone' meets 'Iron Man'

Walker Scobell also stars in a family superhero flick that streams on Paramount Plus this month.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm

Owen Wilson already hung out in the Marvel Universe in the TV show Loki, and now he's going full-on superhero. In the new movie Secret Headquarters, streaming on Paramount Plus from Aug. 12, Wilson and a gang of kids must fend off attackers trying to raid his Batcave-style hideout. 

Basically, it's Home Alone meets Iron Man. Here's the trailer:

Secret Headquarters also stars Walker Scobell, the cute kid from the Netflix action flick The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds. Like that fun flick, this one has a distinct '80s family-friendly vibe. 

Jesse Williams and Michael Peña, another MCU alumnus, play the bad guys. 

