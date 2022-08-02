Owen Wilson in 'Secret Headquarters' Trailer: 'Home Alone' meets 'Iron Man'

Owen Wilson already hung out in the Marvel Universe in the TV show Loki, and now he's going full-on superhero. In the new movie Secret Headquarters, streaming on Paramount Plus from Aug. 12, Wilson and a gang of kids must fend off attackers trying to raid his Batcave-style hideout.

Basically, it's Home Alone meets Iron Man. Here's the trailer:

Secret Headquarters also stars Walker Scobell, the cute kid from the Netflix action flick The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds. Like that fun flick, this one has a distinct '80s family-friendly vibe.

Jesse Williams and Michael Peña, another MCU alumnus, play the bad guys.