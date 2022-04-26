Our First Look at Margot Robbie in the Upcoming Barbie Movie

Fans of Barbie rejoice. Not only did we get a solid release date for the upcoming Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie, we got our very first look at Robbie in the role.

Robbie looks completely different. Not what I was expecting at all.

In addition to Robbie starring as the titular Barbie, the movie also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken. Kate McKinnon and Will Ferrell also star. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are writing the screenplay, and Gerwig is directing. Considering the star power behind this movie -- Robbie is very selective with the parts she takes -- could this movie be... awesome?

According to the official Warner Bros. Pictures account, the movie will hit cinemas July 21, 2023.