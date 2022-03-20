Oscars Snub: 'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler Didn't Score An Invite

Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

West Side Story's breakout star Rachel Zegler will not be in attendance at the Oscars with her fellow colleagues, despite the film having scored a total of seven nominations including Best Picture.

Zegler, who starred as Maria in the film, responded to a fan on Instagram who asked what she'll be wearing for the event with, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."

She further responded to outraged and disappointed fans by saying, "Idk y'all I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening."

"I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage -- I'm disappointed, too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie."

While Zegler didn't score a nomination for Best Actress, it's typical that the cast be present to support the film regardless, especially for Best Picture nominees. However, Zegler will still be supporting her colleagues from home.

West Side Story is nominated for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose.