Oscars 2023: How to Watch the 95th Academy Awards

The most prestigious event on the movie world's calendar takes place this Sunday, as the red carpet gets rolled out at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2023 Oscars.

Talk show star Jimmy Kimmel is the host for the 95th Academy Awards and will be hoping for a far less dramatic night than that of his predecessor, Chris Rock, who was on the receiving end of Will Smith's now infamous stage-storming assault during the 2022 ceremony.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's ground-breaking sci-fi hit Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the pack with a whopping 11 separate nominations, with Michelle Yeoh the big favorite to walk away with the best actress award for her role in the movie.

Anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front is being strongly tipped to become the first foreign language film to win best picture since Parasite's triumph back in 2020, while Steven Spielberg will be hoping his autobiographical family drama The Fabelmans can repeat its recent success at the Golden Globes.

It could also be a big night for Irish cinema, with a quarter of this year's acting nominees -- Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan -- all coming from the country, while Emerald Isle tragi-comedy The Banshees of Inisherin is also hotly tipped to win best picture.

Alongside the gushing speeches and glamour, there's also some highly anticipated musical interludes to look forward to, with Rihanna set to perform her song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is nominated in the best original song category. Talking Heads singer David Byrne will also be performing This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once alongside Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu.

When do the Oscars 2023 take place?

The 2023 Oscars take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

In other time zones:

Australia: Monday, March 13 at 11 a.m AEDT.

UK: Monday, March 13 at 1 a.m GMT.

How to watch the Oscars 2023 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the ceremony or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There's an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

How to watch the Oscars in the US

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC. If you've cut the cord (a cheaper option with major perks), you can livestream ABC on YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV or DirecTV Stream.

You can also stream the show live via abc.com or the ABC app.

How to watch the Oscars in the UK



UK movie fans will need to be Sky subscribers to watch the 2023 Oscars live, which are set to be shown on the dedicated Sky Cinema Oscars channel. Red carpet coverage kicks off at 11 p.m. GMT late on Sunday night, with the ceremony itself beginning at 1 a.m. GMT in the early hours of Monday morning. If you can't stay awake for that long, highlights will be available later on Sky Max, after the ceremony.

How to watch the Oscars in Canada



You can watch the 95th Academy Awards in Canada via CTV. The show starts at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on Sunday, with the buildup kicking off on the network at 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET).

How to watch the Oscars in Australia for free



The great news for film fans Down Under is that you can watch the 2023 Oscars for free on Channel 7 in Australia. The event begins at 12 p.m. AEDT on Monday morning, but live coverage starts an hour earlier, at 11 a.m.

Tips for streaming the Oscars 2023 using a VPN



With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.

If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.

If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.

All the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.

Oscars 2023: The full list of nominations

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

Tár

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Original Song

Applause from Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg

Tár, Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson

Living, Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Live-Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film