Oreo Has Rebranded Its Space-Themed Cookies for Star Wars Fans

Remember way back in January of 2024 when globally beloved Hydrox clone Oreo announced its Space Dunk cookies? The new cookie stood out from the rest of the lineup not just because of the vibrant color of the frosting inside, but the popping candy suspended within. There's a whole new audience for this space-themed concept in a rebranded effort to sell cookies that tingle your tongue with each bite, and it's Star Wars fans.

Available starting June 10th "while supplies last" according to Oreo, grocery stores will start stocking Star Wars Oreos with a twist aimed at fans of the franchise. When you open a package, you will be greeted by either the Light Side or the Dark Side. The Light Side cookies feature a blue marshmallow creme with popping candies, while the Dark Side offers the same flavor and texture but with red creme within. Each package includes ten characters from their respective side of the Force etched into the cookie, using original character artwork from paintings by Star Wars artist Greg Hildebrandt. So when you shove a handful of these in your mouth, be sure to take a moment to appreciate the history of what you're eating.

If you're excited about being one of the first people to get their hands on these cookies, several retailers will offer pre-orders for the cookies starting May 30th. Since you won't know whether you've got Light Side or Dark Side cookies until you open the packaging, you'll probably need to buy multiple of you're interested in smashing your cookies together to see which one wins in a fight.