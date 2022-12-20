'Oppenheimer' Trailer Reveals Cillian Murphy as 'Father of the Atomic Bomb'

A new trailer is out for Christopher Nolan's forthcoming thriller Oppenheimer.

The movie stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, often referred to as the "father of the atomic bomb," and is set to debut on July 21, 2023.

Here's more of the impressive cast: Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich and Matthew Modine.

The new trailer was preceded by a looping livestream video. Nolan's most recent film, Tenet, was released in 2020. Murphy has appeared in other Nolan films and also starred in the hit TV series Peaky Blinders.