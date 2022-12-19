CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Culture Entertainment

'Oppenheimer' Trailer Introduces Christopher Nolan's Thriller

The movie about the father of the atomic bomb premieres in theaters next summer.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
A close-up, black-and-white image of Cillian Murphy with a cigarette.
Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy.
Universal Pictures

A new trailer is out for Christopher Nolan's forthcoming thriller, Oppenheimer.

The movie stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, often referred to as "the father of the atomic bomb," and is set to debut on July 21, 2023. 

Here's more of the impressive cast: Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich and Matthew Modine.

The new trailer was preceded by a looping livestream video. Nolan's most recent film, Tenet, was released in 2020. Murphy has appeared in other Nolan films and also starred in the hit TV series Peaky Blinders.

