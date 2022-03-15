Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish to Perform at Grammy Awards

Seven performers at this year's Grammys have been revealed. The lineup includes award nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow.
The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on April 3. The show airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and Paramount Plus subscribers can stream it live. Trevor Noah (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah) is hosting.
This year's show was originally set to take place on Jan. 31, but got postponed amid "uncertainty surrounding the Omicron" COVID-19 variant, the Recording Academy said in a statement. The 2021 Grammys were held sans in-person audience (besides members of the media). Whether that will carry over to this year's ceremony remains unclear, but the January statement from the Recording Academy included prioritizing the health and safety of a "live audience" as a reason for delaying the show.
Grammy Award nominees
Record of the Year
I Still Have Faith In You by ABBA
Freedom by Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches by Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time by Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More by Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
Album of the Year
We Are by Jon Batiste
Love For Sale by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind by H.E.R.
Montero by Lil Nas X
Sour by Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore by Taylor Swift
Donda by Kanye West
Song of the Year
Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise by Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo
Fight For You by H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Kiss Me More by Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
Peaches by Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time by Brandi Carlile
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie