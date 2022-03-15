Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish to Perform at Grammy Awards

Olivia Rodrigo

Seven performers at this year's Grammys have been revealed. The lineup includes award nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on April 3. The show airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and Paramount Plus subscribers can stream it live. Trevor Noah (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah) is hosting.

This year's show was originally set to take place on Jan. 31, but got postponed amid "uncertainty surrounding the Omicron" COVID-19 variant, the Recording Academy said in a statement. The 2021 Grammys were held sans in-person audience (besides members of the media). Whether that will carry over to this year's ceremony remains unclear, but the January statement from the Recording Academy included prioritizing the health and safety of a "live audience" as a reason for delaying the show.

Grammy Award nominees

Record of the Year

I Still Have Faith In You by ABBA

Freedom by Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches by Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time by Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

We Are by Jon Batiste

Love For Sale by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind by H.E.R.

Montero by Lil Nas X

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore by Taylor Swift

Donda by Kanye West

Song of the Year

Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise by Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo

Fight For You by H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Peaches by Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time by Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie