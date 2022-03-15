Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish to Perform at 2022 Grammy Awards

Olivia Rodrigo

Seven performers at this year's Grammys have been revealed. The lineup includes award nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on April 3. The show airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and Paramount Plus subscribers can stream it live. Trevor Noah (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah) will host.

Tied for the highest number of Grammy noms among the performers is Eilish, who racked up seven in categories including Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Also up for those two big awards are Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, who received five and seven nominations, respectively. Brandi Carlile is up for Record of the Year and four other Grammys. Brothers Osborne and Jack Harlow received two nominations each and BTS is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

This year's show was originally set to take place on Jan. 31, but got postponed amid "uncertainty surrounding the Omicron" COVID-19 variant, the Recording Academy said in a statement. The 2021 Grammys were held sans in-person audience (besides members of the media). Whether that will carry over to this year's ceremony remains unclear, but the January statement from the Recording Academy mentioned prioritizing the health and safety of a "live audience" as a reason for delaying the show.

Grammy Award nominees

Record of the Year

I Still Have Faith In You by ABBA

Freedom by Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time by Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

We Are by Jon Batiste

Love For Sale by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind by H.E.R.

Montero by Lil Nas X

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore by Taylor Swift

Donda by Kanye West

Song of the Year

Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise by Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo

Fight For You by H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA

Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Peaches by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time by Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone by Justin Bieber

Right On Time by Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Positions by Ariana Grande

drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely by Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter by BTS

Higher Power by Coldplay

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Positions by Ariana Grande

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo

Best Rock Performance

Shot In The Dark by AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) by Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U by Chris Cornell

Ohms by Deftones

Making A Fire by Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

Power Up by AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A by Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 by Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight by Foo Fighters

McCartney III by Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore by Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power by Halsey

Jubilee by Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams by Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home by St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

Lost You by Snoh Aalegra

Peaches by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Damage by H.E.R.

Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

Damage by H.E.R.

Good Days by SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary by Giveon

Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies by Snoh Aalegra

We Are by Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound by Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind by H.E.R.

Heaux Tales by Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up by Cardi B

M Y . L I F E by J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Thot S*** by Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L by J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

Need To Know by Doja Cat

Industry Baby by Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

Wusyaname by Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

Hurricane by Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

Bath Salts by DMX featuring Jay-Z & Nas

Best Friend by Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

Family Ties by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Jail by Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

M Y . L I F E by J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season by J. Cole

King's Disease II by Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost by Tyler, The Creator

Donda by Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

Forever After All by Luke Combs

Remember Her Name by Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive by Jason Isbell

camera roll by Kacey Musgraves

You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

Better Than We Found It by Maren Morris

camera roll by Kacey Musgraves

Cold by Chris Stapleton

Country Again by Thomas Rhett

Fancy Like by Walker Hayes

Remember Her Name by Mickey Guyton

Best Country Album

Skeletons by Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name by Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes by Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita by Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over by Chris Stapleton

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo by Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores by Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua by Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos by Camilo

Mendó by Alex Cuba

Revelación by Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco by Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo by Bad Bunny

Jose by J Balvin

KG0516 by KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 by Kali Uchis

Best American Roots Performance

Cry by Jon Batiste

Love And Regret by Billy Strings

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free by The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

Same Devil by Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

Nightflyer by Allison Russell

Best Global Music Album

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 by Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert by Daniel Ho & Friends

Mother Nature by Angelique Kidjo

Legacy + by Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition by WizKid

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Music Film

Inside, Bo Burnham

David Byrne's American Utopia, David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui, Jimi Hendrix

Summer Of Soul, (Various Artists)