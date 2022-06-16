Microsoft Retires Internet Explorer Ford Recalls 3 Million Vehicles 'Stranger Things 4' Final Episodes Dish Expands 5G Yellowstone National Park Flooding Why Gas Prices Are So High
'Obi-Wan Kenobi': When Does Episode 6 Drop on Disney Plus?

We're ready for the season finale. Here's the release date and exact release time.

Jennifer Bisset
Ewan McGregor looks handsome in a beard and scruffy robes in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus.
Ewan McGregor returns to the ways of the Jedi as Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus.
Obi-Wan Kenobi has been great so far. If you're after recapsparticularly for the last episode, we've got you covered.

But Obi-Wan Kenobi also didn't exactly make it the easiest to know when new episodes are hitting Disney Plus. It changed its premiere weeks out, then it changed it again literally hours beforehand. Anyway, it doesn't matter now. We're five episodes in. You should know when the next episode is coming out. But if not, here's when the finale is available.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode release dates and times

Here are the release dates and times for all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Release date changes

The first of the six episodes was originally scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on May 25. That date was pushed back to May 27, to coincide with a live event called the Star Wars Celebration. But then, according to a hasty tweet from the official Star Wars account, the premiere episodes arrived a full three hours early, which meant they technically started streaming Thursday night.

One possible explanation for the sudden change of plans was to avoid the release of season 4 of the uber-popular Netflix show Stranger Things, which also began streaming that Friday

