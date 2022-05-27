'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 3 Hit Disney Plus?

A new live-action Star Wars miniseries is here -- and its release schedule has been all over the place. Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi from the universe's prequel trilogy of movies.

The first of the six episodes was originally scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on May 25. That date was pushed back to May 27 -- a Friday -- to coincide with live event Star Wars Celebration. Not one but two episodes dropped today (the rest will stick with the Wednesday release slot). Although, according to a hasty tweet from the official Star Wars account, the premiere episodes arrived a full three hours early, which meant they technically streamed Thursday.

One possible explanation for the sudden change of plans is to avoid the release of season 4 of uber-popular Netflix hit Stranger Things, arriving at 12 a.m. PT on Friday. Fortunately, it's pretty good! CNET's Richard Trenholm calls Obi-Wan "assured, pacey and ... most importantly, character-driven". Once you've watched them, check out our in-depth (and very spoiler-y) recap of episode 1 and 2, including character arcs, easter eggs and a nifty Star Wars cameo.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode release dates and times

Here are the release dates and times (based on previous Disney Plus releases) for all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Episode 1: Available Thursday, May 26 -- 9 p.m. PT (12 a.m. ET/4 a.m. GMT)

Episode 2: Available Thursday, May 26 -- 9 p.m. PT (12 a.m. ET/4 a.m. GMT)

Episode 3: Available Wednesday, June 1 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Episode 4: Available Wednesday, June 8 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Episode 5: Available Wednesday, June 15 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Episode 6: Available Wednesday, June 22 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

