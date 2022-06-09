'Obi-Wan Kenobi' on Disney Plus: When Is Episode 5 Available?

Obi-Wan Kenobi's schedule on Disney Plus can be hard to figure out. It's moved around more than the shifting sands of Tatooine, but we've got the schedule right here. The show has been fantastic so far and if you're looking for recaps, particularly for the last episode, we've got you covered.

Here's when you can watch episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi...

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode release dates and times

Here are the release dates and times (based on previous Disney Plus releases) for all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Episode 1: Available now

Episode 2: Available now

Episode 3: Available now

Episode 4: Available now

Episode 5: Available Wednesday, June 15 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Available Wednesday, June 15 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 6: Available Wednesday, June 22 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Release date changes



The first of the six episodes was originally scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on May 25. That date was pushed back to May 27, to coincide with a live event called the Star Wars Celebration. But then, according to a hasty tweet from the official Star Wars account, the premiere episodes arrived a full three hours early, which meant they technically started streaming Thursday night.

The time for @ObiWanKenobi has arrived…early.

Start streaming the first two episodes TONIGHT at 9PM PT on @Disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/LgdRC51GW2 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 27, 2022

One possible explanation for the sudden change of plans was to avoid the release of season 4 of the uber-popular Netflix show Stranger Things, which also began streaming that Friday.