Norm Macdonald Recorded a New Netflix Comedy Special Before He Died

New comedy is coming from Norm Macdonald, who isn't letting a little thing like being dead stand in his way.

The Canadian comedian died in September 2021 at age 61. But before that, he shot an hour-long stand-up set of new material in his own living room. The resulting show, titled Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special‚ will be released by Netflix as a posthumous comedy special on May 30.

Macdonald filmed the set in the summer of 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter, when he was preparing for a medical procedure that at the time looked like it may not go well. The Netflix film will also include tributes from Macdonald's comedy contemporaries, including Adam Sandler, Conan O'Brien, Dave Chappelle and David Letterman.

The famously deadpan comic and actor was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1993 to 1998, hosting Weekend Update segments and delivering impressions of Burt Reynolds, Clint Eastwood, Larry King, Quentin Tarantino and former US Sen. Bob Dole. His sitcom, The Norm Show, ran from 1999 to 2000.