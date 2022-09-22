Next James Bond Must Commit to 10-12 Years of Playing 007

No one knows who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig. But whoever it is better be ready to shoulder the role for years. Producer Barbara Broccoli told Variety the chosen actor will be asked to commit for a decade or more to playing Ian Fleming's legendary spy.

"When we cast Bond, it's a 10-, 12-year commitment," Broccoli said. So any potential Bond actor is probably thinking, 'Do I really want that thing?' Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it]."

Craig played Bond for 15 years and five movies, making him the longest-tenured Bond. His final role as Bond came in 2021's No Time to Die, the 25th official Bond film.

The producers told Variety the next Bond film remains several years off, and the search for a new star is in its "early days."